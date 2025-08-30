Travis Kelce's ex drops cryptic note on his engagement to Taylor Swift 

Travis Kelce's former flame, Kayla Nicole, has seemingly stayed unshaken after his dreamy engagement announcement with Taylor Swift.
Days after the NFL star's romantic proposal to his now popstar fiancée, the 33-year-old reality TV personality dropped a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories.
On Friday, August 29, Nicole shared a video showing herself doing an intense workout in her colorful bodysuit.
Her footage was accompanied by a cryptic note that she had reportedly penned for her ex-boyfriend and his megastar fiancé.
The message reads, "The goal? A back that says stop f–king playing with me," with American rapper, Gunna's infamous rendition, Made for This S-t.
This post of Kayla Nicole comes days after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift broke the internet by sharing photos from his backyard-rose-filled proposal, which happened, reportedly, two weeks before the announcement.
In their joint post, the couple penned a heartwarming caption for the carousel of photos that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
For those unaware, Kayla Nicole dated Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022, before the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating Swift in the summer of 2023.