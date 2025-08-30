Home / Entertainment

Rihanna marks 20 years since debut with emotional note, R20 merch drop

The 20th anniversary merch includes a stunning apparel collection and a vinyl box set of all eight albums by Rihanna

Rihanna has marked 20 years in the music industry, and she is celebrating the milestone in style.

The Diamonds singer made her debut with Music of the Sun on August 29, 2005, making Friday her official two decades in the industry. 

Being one of the most influential figures in fashion and music, for the occasion, Rihanna unveiled the R20 collection, a limited-edition merch drop with a vinyl box set containing all of her eight albums pressed in vinyl.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the 9-time Grammy winner shared a cinematic video, celebrating her music, alongside an emotional letter, addressing all the people who made her journey possible.

Rihanna began her message noting, "20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way."


She expressed her gratitude to fans, her team, the lesson she learnt and the experiences she went through, which made her the star as we know her.

The Work singer concluded her heartfelt note, thanking all the people in the early days of her career who gave her a chance, and God, penning, "I thank God, He's been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him!"

Although she has not released a new album since ANTI (2016), Rihanna has remained the face of culture and fashion through her brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, and high-profile appearances.

The R20 drop reassures fans, who have been waiting for her new music for almost a decade, that her legacy is far from finished. 

On a personal front, Rihanna is pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky, as she debuted the baby bump in May. The pair share two sons together: Rza, 3, and Riot, 2.

