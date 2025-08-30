Sophie Turner hints at split from Peregrine Pearson again as she joins Raya

Sophie Turner has reportedly once again parted ways from her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson months after they rekindled their romance.
According to The Sun, the 29-year-old actress have joined exclusive celebrity dating app Raya to find new love as her profile was seen on the platform this week, hinting at her split with the British aristocrat.
Turner shared her nine photos on the Raya profile, which showed her vacationing as well as dancing in a hotel room.
The outlet further added that the mother-of-two listed her interests on the app as “music, pasta, movies, family, sun, friends”.
Turner and Pearson first sparked split rumors earlier this year when the Games of Throne actress unfollowed him on Instagram.
The couple was began dating in 2023 after Turner returned to England following her high-profile divorce with singer Joe Jonas.
Turner and Jonas Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shares daughters Willa and Delphine.
“We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard. I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family,” she said in an old interview.
Sophie Turner, who is co-parenting her daughters Willa and Delphine with Joe Jonas, was last seen with Peregrine Pearson at Glastonbury in June.