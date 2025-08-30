Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry in New Zealand after ‘official petition’?

Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have received a sweet invitation from New Zealand for their upcoming wedding ceremony.

On Friday, August 29, the New Zealand tourism board took to their Instagram account to make a cheeky pitch to host the Lover singer and the NFL star's nuptials.

“This is our official petition for Pop’s next Royal Wedding to be hosted right here in Aotearoa New Zealand,” they wrote in the caption.

It further added, "We think the Swifties would agree, it’s the perfect backdrop for a star-studded 'I do.' Are you ready for it?"

Not only this, the tourism board also extended their heartiest congratulations to the couple, who recently announced their engagement.

"A huge congratulations to @taylorswift @killatrav, catch the bouquet in the comments to manifest your dream wedding down under," the caption added as they cleverly referenced Swift’s biggest hits in the post to pitch New Zealand as the perfect wedding destination.

The post featured stunning mountain views in Fiordland, a sprawling vineyard in Wānaka, a tree-lined chapel at Ohaupō TreeChurch, and the blue waters of Lake Erskine and Dublin Bay, including photos from real weddings.

Meanwhile, Flag carrier Air New Zealand also jumped in the comments, “@taylorswift, you’d be Enchanted to walk down our aisle… Sparks Fly in seats 13 A and B”.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26. 

