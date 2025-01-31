Entertainment

Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 31, 2025
Ben Affleck seemingly spent more time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, particularly after settling his divorce matters with Jennifer Lopez.

According to a report by Page Six, an insider has recently shared that the father-of-three has been spending quality time with Alias star.

The tipster stated that the former couple are, "closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce."

"Particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on, they have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever," the source added.

The insider further confirmed the growing bond between the exes, who parted ways in 2018 and now share their three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.

These revelations came after Affleck settled his divorce vows with his now-estranged wife, Lopez, earlier this month.

Affleck and Lopez, who secretly tied the knot in 2022, filed for divorce in August 2024. After settling their legal matters, the two decided to say goodbye to each other in January 2025.

As reported by Mail Online, Jennifer Lopez has been in contact with estate agencies as she is aiming to find a new house near her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

However, the former couple's representatives have not confirmed any of the reports. 

