David Beckham celebrates BOSS launch event with Victoria Beckham and kids

David Beckham celebrated the launch event of the Boss One Bodywear collection with wife Victoria Beckham and kids.
On Thursday, the football icon announced the launch of underwear collection and posted pictures from the special event.
His children Romeo, Cruz and Harper also showed up to support him.
David captioned the post,“Special night with friends and family celebrating the launch of BOSS ONE @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @kim_turnbull @jackie.apostel @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven”\
The former Spice Girls singer, 50, also penned a heartfelt wish for his husband.
Victoria wrote, “So proud of you @davidbeckham Kisses @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Wearing #VBSS25 — coming soon.”
The entire Beckham family opted for dark theme with David wearing navy blue three piece suit, Victoria donning sheer black dress, Harper exuding elegance in a bodycon gown and Romeo looking draper in black blazer.
David told PEOPLE, “I once said that my bodywear modeling days had come to an end, but when Boss shared their ambition for the range and brought in my good friends Mert and Marcus to shoot the campaign with their brilliant creative ideas I simply couldn’t refuse.”
Notably, Brooklyn Beckham did not attend the launch party.