Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner make sweet confession for singer

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been romantically connected since January 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Callum Turner made heartfelt remarks for girlfriend, Dua Lipa, at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

According to Us Weekly, the 34-year-old actor was approached by the media professional at the star-studded event on Saturday, January 25th, when he was promoting his upcoming film Atropia at the show.

The reporter asked Callum, "You have the movie Eternity coming up," to which the actor cheekily replied, "My girlfriend."

Callum's remarks came after he was spotted alongside the Levitating crooner while dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

During their appearance in Paris, the couple, who began dating each other in January 2024, was seen sharing multiple PDA-filled moments. 

On Christmas last year, Dua and Callum also sparked engagement rumours when the 29-year-old Albanian singer posted a carousel of images, flaunting her huge diamond ring, which she might receive from his boyfriend.

However, the Training Season hitmaker has not officially announced her engagement with The Capture star.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly magazine in March 2024 that the two are in a very serious relationship and they are inseparable due to their whirlwind romance.

"Callum is the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years, Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable," the tipster stated.

As of now, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have not confirmed the ongoing engagement speculations. 

