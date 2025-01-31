Kris Jenner takes life-changing decision for son Rob Kardashian   

Entertainment

Kris Jenner is set to make TV appearance with her superhit TV series 'The Kardashians' in February 2025

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 31, 2025
Kris Jenner reportedly believed her only son, Rob Kardashian, is great for TV ratings.

As reported by In Touch Weekly magazine, an insider has recently disclosed that the mother-of-six wanted her only son to make his appearance in their upcoming TV show The Kardashians.

The tipster stated, "Kris is trying to light a fire under Rob to get him to start living life again, she never imagined when he stepped back from the show that he’d still be hiding out at home all these years later."

"Kris wants him to start making more appearances, She’s sure it will be good for his state of mind to be out and about more and even participate more in the show because the fans want to see him," the source added.

The insider continued saying that Rob is avoiding coming to the TV screens alongside his five sisters and mother, as he is currently busy focusing on his father's duties.

For those unaware, Rob shares a seven-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. 

The former couple welcomed Dream in 2016 and parted ways after the birth of their little one in 2017. 

