Entertainment

‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón responds to backlash ahead of Oscars

Karla Sofía Gascón receives backlash for previous racist remarks

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón responds to backlash ahead of Oscars
‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón responds to backlash ahead of Oscars

Karla Sofía Gascón has issued a lengthy statement after receiving backlash ahead of Oscar Awards.

Sofía was nominated for Oscar Award for her role in Emilia Pérez.

On January 30, she issued an apology statement to Variety, “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.”

The actress added, “All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

In her tweet from 2020, Sofía made some anti-Islamic remarks.

The We Are the Nobles starlet wrote, “I’m sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

Sofía also previously posted a controversial take on George Floyd’s death, a US case which started #BLACKLIVESMATTER movement.

Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce

How fake online content deceives American teens?

How fake online content deceives American teens?
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH

Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming

Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming

Suki Waterhouse makes first appearance after Robert Pattinson wedding rumours
Suki Waterhouse makes first appearance after Robert Pattinson wedding rumours
Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Katy Perry, P!nk, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga set stage on fire at FireAid show
Katy Perry, P!nk, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga set stage on fire at FireAid show
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reveal SHOCKING relationship plan after divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reveal SHOCKING relationship plan after divorce
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lands in new trouble as two women make alarming claims
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lands in new trouble as two women make alarming claims
David Beckham celebrates BOSS launch event with Victoria Beckham and kids
David Beckham celebrates BOSS launch event with Victoria Beckham and kids
Liam Payne’s family in shock after Netflix releases his final TV project
Liam Payne’s family in shock after Netflix releases his final TV project
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take shocking step amid Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take shocking step amid Justin Baldoni drama
Taylor Swift to make special appearance as presenter at 2025 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift to make special appearance as presenter at 2025 Grammy Awards
LA FireAid concert: Billie Eilish performs before Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga
LA FireAid concert: Billie Eilish performs before Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga
Justin Bieber faces new fears days after dealing with Diddy's scandal
Justin Bieber faces new fears days after dealing with Diddy's scandal
Timothée Chalamet announces delightful news amid Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet announces delightful news amid Kylie Jenner romance