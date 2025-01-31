‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón responds to backlash ahead of Oscars

Karla Sofía Gascón has issued a lengthy statement after receiving backlash ahead of Oscar Awards.
Sofía was nominated for Oscar Award for her role in Emilia Pérez.
On January 30, she issued an apology statement to Variety, “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.”
The actress added, “All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”
In her tweet from 2020, Sofía made some anti-Islamic remarks.
The We Are the Nobles starlet wrote, “I’m sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”
Sofía also previously posted a controversial take on George Floyd’s death, a US case which started #BLACKLIVESMATTER movement.