Katy Perry, P!nk, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga set stage on fire at FireAid show

  • January 31, 2025
The FireAid concert witnessed some mic-dropping performances from a dazzling array of music legends and A-list performers including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Rod Stewart, Billie Eilish, and Nirvana.

The star-studded line-up of over 20 artists from a range of genres delivered an unforgettable five-hour show, spanning two major venues in the city - the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome on Thursday.

Actor Billy Crystal, who narrowly escaped the Pacific Palisades fire, kicked off the show at the Kia Forum.

"You'll be hearing from a number of people who were tragically affected by these fires, and I was one of them," he told the crowd.

The concert was streamed online and featured alternating performances from both venues.

Perry proudly waved the state's flag as she belted out hits like California Gurls.

Other performers included Orange County's No Doubt and Dr Dre, who delivered his anthem California Love.

The star-studded lineup for the two concerts also featured Olivia Rodrigo, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stevie Nicks and Tate McRae.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was among the notable attendees, enjoying the show at the Intuit Dome.

The event was held to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts in the wake of the devastating fires that ravaged Los Angeles earlier this month.

