Royal

Princess Kate’s mother Carole Middleton in line for special honour from King Charles

The Princess of Wales is set to receive big honour ahead of milestone event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025


Carole Middleton, mother of Princess Kate, is reportedly in contention for a major honor, with royal experts citing her long standing support for the monarchy.

As per Express.co.uk, on January 31, the Princess of Wales' mother is set to celebrate her milestone birthday at her Berkshire home with her family, including her husband Michael Middleton.

Notably, Carole Middleton leads a low-key life, but some royal experts shared that she could receive a prestigious title in the future due to her unwavering support for her daughter, the future Queen of the UK.

As per the expert, the royal title could also be bestowed on Carole based on the way she has helped look after her three royal grandchildren, including Prince George, 11.

The Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden said he considered Carole as the “unsung hero” of the Royal Family.

He said, “She really has played a key role and particularly over the past year with Catherine’s health problems. She and her husband Michael have really been there supporting.”

The publication's Royal Editor Rebecca English said, “I don’t think people should underestimate how important she’s been, and also her husband Michael.”

“She is the one who has been driving the children on the school run but with Catherine in the car. She has been there every step of the way. There is no doubt he (William) leans on her very heavily and has nothing but love and admiration for her.”

English shared that Carol might become a member of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in the future as this award is usually given by the monarch to people who have helped the Royal Family.

Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce

How fake online content deceives American teens?

How fake online content deceives American teens?
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH

Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming

Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming

King Felipe marks milestone event after Queen Letizia holds special meeting
King Felipe marks milestone event after Queen Letizia holds special meeting
Sarah Ferguson moves into Princess Beatrice home from Andrew’s Royal Lodge?
Sarah Ferguson moves into Princess Beatrice home from Andrew’s Royal Lodge?
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce big diplomatic plans for 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce big diplomatic plans for 2025
Prince Harry set to make heartfelt move for Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter
Prince Harry set to make heartfelt move for Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter
Princess Beatrice prefers Prince Harry’s parenting style over William's
Princess Beatrice prefers Prince Harry’s parenting style over William's
Meghan Markle gets appreciation from key person ahead of big move
Meghan Markle gets appreciation from key person ahead of big move
Princess Kate takes credit for George, Charlotte, Louis’ iconic fashion sense
Princess Kate takes credit for George, Charlotte, Louis’ iconic fashion sense
Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event
Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event
Princess Kate breaks silence after King Charles honours her with new role
Princess Kate breaks silence after King Charles honours her with new role
King Charles gives new tension to Princess Anne amid retirement plans
King Charles gives new tension to Princess Anne amid retirement plans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming event to welcome key royal family members
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming event to welcome key royal family members
King Charles, Princess Kate step out together for meaningful royal engagement
King Charles, Princess Kate step out together for meaningful royal engagement