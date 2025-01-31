Princess Kate’s mother Carole Middleton in line for special honour from King Charles

Carole Middleton, mother of Princess Kate, is reportedly in contention for a major honor, with royal experts citing her long standing support for the monarchy.
As per Express.co.uk, on January 31, the Princess of Wales' mother is set to celebrate her milestone birthday at her Berkshire home with her family, including her husband Michael Middleton.
Notably, Carole Middleton leads a low-key life, but some royal experts shared that she could receive a prestigious title in the future due to her unwavering support for her daughter, the future Queen of the UK.
As per the expert, the royal title could also be bestowed on Carole based on the way she has helped look after her three royal grandchildren, including Prince George, 11.
The Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden said he considered Carole as the “unsung hero” of the Royal Family.
He said, “She really has played a key role and particularly over the past year with Catherine’s health problems. She and her husband Michael have really been there supporting.”
The publication's Royal Editor Rebecca English said, “I don’t think people should underestimate how important she’s been, and also her husband Michael.”
“She is the one who has been driving the children on the school run but with Catherine in the car. She has been there every step of the way. There is no doubt he (William) leans on her very heavily and has nothing but love and admiration for her.”
English shared that Carol might become a member of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in the future as this award is usually given by the monarch to people who have helped the Royal Family.