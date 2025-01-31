Trending

Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming

After Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, Ahmed Ali Akbar is next in line to tie the knot

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours 

Wedding bells will soon ring for Ahmed Ali Akbar!

Speculations are rife that the Parizaad actor is all set to walk down the aisle in February and social media detectives are already trying to uncover the mystery bride.

Since Ahmed has not been connected to any mainstream actress of the industry, fans are hinting the lady might be someone from Instagram.

Fans have now found clues that Ahmed’s potential bride is seemingly Maham Batool, a lawyer and digital content creator by the name of (heytheremayhem on Instagram).

As fans and followers continue to stalk feeds, the comments section of Maham’s Instagram post says a lot.

While neither Ahmed nor Maham have confirmed the rumors, fans are convinced she is the one.

As per reports, Ahmed Ali Akbar is all set to keep his wedding a low-key affair just like his relationship. 

At the same time, Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed are also tying the knot next month with their alleged nikkah event to be held in Makkah.

Amidst the rife marriage rumors, Ahmed Ali Akbar is reuniting with actress Sajal Aly after eight year long hiatus for new drama Café Firaq. 

Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck grows closer to Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce

How fake online content deceives American teens?

How fake online content deceives American teens?
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH

Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming

Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming

Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar reunite on-screen with exciting project
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar reunite on-screen with exciting project
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance
Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws
Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws
Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident