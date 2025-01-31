Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming

Wedding bells will soon ring for Ahmed Ali Akbar!
Speculations are rife that the Parizaad actor is all set to walk down the aisle in February and social media detectives are already trying to uncover the mystery bride.
Since Ahmed has not been connected to any mainstream actress of the industry, fans are hinting the lady might be someone from Instagram.
Fans have now found clues that Ahmed’s potential bride is seemingly Maham Batool, a lawyer and digital content creator by the name of (heytheremayhem on Instagram).
As fans and followers continue to stalk feeds, the comments section of Maham’s Instagram post says a lot.
While neither Ahmed nor Maham have confirmed the rumors, fans are convinced she is the one.
As per reports, Ahmed Ali Akbar is all set to keep his wedding a low-key affair just like his relationship.
At the same time, Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed are also tying the knot next month with their alleged nikkah event to be held in Makkah.
Amidst the rife marriage rumors, Ahmed Ali Akbar is reuniting with actress Sajal Aly after eight year long hiatus for new drama Café Firaq.