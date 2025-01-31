Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone

Princess Catharina-Amalia is set to hit major royal milestone next month, following in the footsteps of British royal, Kate Middleton.
The 21-year-old Princess, who is heir to the Dutch throne, will undertake her first solo engagement on February 22.
Her Royal Highness will travel down to a port in Vlissingen, in the south of the country, in order to baptise the Den Helder, an auxiliary ship that will be used by the Dutch navy.
"After the christening, Princess Catharina-Amalia will tour the ship and talk to the crew members and people involved in the construction of the Den Helder,” a statement from the Palace reads.
The engagement will mark an important moment for the 21-year-old royal as she continues her training for the day that she succeeds her father, King Willem-Alexander, to the throne.
Christening ships have become a tradition for royals' first solo engagements, with her younger sister, Princess Alexia, having undertaken a similar outing in 2023.
Moreover, Princess of Wales also undertook her first solo engagement in 20111 when she joined her then fiancé, Prince William, to launch the RNLI's new lifeboat, the Hereford Endeavour.
To note, Princess Catharina-Amalia marked her first state visit when King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain headed to the Netherlands, last year.