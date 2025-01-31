Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit

Kate Middleton has proven her love for her people with latest move!
On Thursday, January 30, the Princess of Wales visited a textile factory, Corgi Socks, in south Wales where she interacted with the factory workers while appreciating their crafting and knitting skills.
After the visit, when the Princess headed towards her convoy and seated in the car, a young girl called her from the crowd saying “Hello princess!”
Taking an unexpected and surprising step, the future queen pulled over her convoy, stopped the car, and came out of the car, moving towards the little girl to specifically chat with her, reported BBC.
“I heard you say ‘Hello’ from all the way back there, and I wanted to come and see you,” told Kate to the girl named Lily-Rose.
In a video which captured the conversation between Kate and Lily, shared on Instagram, the young girl asked her, “Are you a princess?” to which the mother-of-three replied, "Yeah! I wanted to come see your village and see what's going on here, see this amazing factory. They make socks and jumpers. Very interesting!"
Lily then gave her toy banana to Princess Kate, which she handed back to her, however, the girl then threw it on the grown, making the future queen bend down to retrieve it.