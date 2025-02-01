Royal

Princess Beatrice receives another exciting family news after welcoming baby girl

Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on January 22, 2025

  • February 01, 2025
Princess Beatrice gets another dose of good news following arrival of baby girl!

The royal's stepson, Wolfie, has made headlines after selling one of his paintings for a staggering £40,000.

Wolfie, the eight-year-old son of Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, has showcased his artistic talents with the impressive sale.

“I’m not sure I even told my client that it was done by a child, “ his mother, Dara, revealed in an interview with Tatler.

Earlier to this, Wolfie’s showcased his artistic skills in clip shared by his mother, in which he could be seen working on a painting in 2023.

This exciting news comes week after Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their second daughter on January 22, 2025, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Edoardo shared the joyous news of their newborn’s arrival, which was later reposted by the Royal Family’s social media account.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm,” the palace wrote along the photo.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share two daughters now, Sienna and Athena.

