Trending

Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna

'Chhaava' co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna grace the film's song launch event in Hyderabad

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna 

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna attended a song launch for Chhaava in Hyderabad.

The song Jaane Tu was launched on Friday where Vicky accompanied Rashmika for the event. 

Video posted on the paparazzi account showcased the Sardar Udham star channelling the gentleman spirit as he wheels the Animal actress into the venue.


Rashmika cannot stop grinning in another footage as her co-star turns her true support.

For the launch event, the Goodbye star opted to take ethnic fashion a notch higher in a kurta and pyjama while her fellow actor wore a plum kurta.

Fans immediately reacted to the adorable moment with one calling it the ‘cutest video.’

Earlier this month, Rashmika sparked health concerns after posting pictures of her leg wrapped in a cast, revealing she had to take a break from work due to a gym injury.

Her post read, “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!”

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava will hit theatres this Valentines Day, a treat for all lovers. 

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation
Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'
Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming
Ahmed Ali Akbar sparks wedding rumours amid 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' filming
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar to reunite on-screen in exciting project?
Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar to reunite on-screen in exciting project?
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event