Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna 

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna attended a song launch for Chhaava in Hyderabad.
The song Jaane Tu was launched on Friday where Vicky accompanied Rashmika for the event.
Video posted on the paparazzi account showcased the Sardar Udham star channelling the gentleman spirit as he wheels the Animal actress into the venue.
Rashmika cannot stop grinning in another footage as her co-star turns her true support.
For the launch event, the Goodbye star opted to take ethnic fashion a notch higher in a kurta and pyjama while her fellow actor wore a plum kurta.
Fans immediately reacted to the adorable moment with one calling it the ‘cutest video.’
Earlier this month, Rashmika sparked health concerns after posting pictures of her leg wrapped in a cast, revealing she had to take a break from work due to a gym injury.
Her post read, “Well… happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!”
For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava will hit theatres this Valentines Day, a treat for all lovers.