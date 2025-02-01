Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral

Prince Andrew has once again landed in a huge trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos made rounds on social media.
The disgraced Duke of York has been hit with a staggering £1million bill for urgent repairs after an inspection revealed his Royal Lodge mansion is on the brink of "irrevocable decay".
"The house is in a dire state and is in desperate need of repair,” a royal source told Mirror.
They further added, "The Duke has been told in no uncertain terms that extensive and urgent repairs are needed to ensure the long-term viability of the property before it falls into irrevocable decay."
Moreover, the distressing images of Duke of York's 30-room Grade II listed property, obtained by the outlet, revealed large cracks in the masonry, peeling plaster, and discolored paint around the main house and staff quarters.
The once-grand estate, nestled in the heart of Windsor Great Park, appears to be in a state of disrepair, with increasing levels of damp and mould both inside and outside the buildings.
20 years ago, Prince Andrew spent £7.5million in Royal Lodge's renovations when he moved in and agreed to meet all future costs of the upkeep.
However, it’s shocking state has raised questions about Prince Andrew's ability to maintain the historic property.
Moreover, Royal Lodge has been the reason for a dispute between King Charles and Prince Andrew, with the monarch suggesting his brother downsize to Frogmore Cottage.