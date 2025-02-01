Royal

Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena

Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi was born earlier this month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025

Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena


Meghan Markle become part of an intimate celebration just a few days after Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl, Athena.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at the birthday of her and Jessica Alba's mutual friend, Kerry Washington, who turned 48 on January 31, 2025.

A glimpse of Meghan's appearance was caught in the video from the birthday gathering, shared by Alba on her Instagram account.

The video, which featured a series of rituals, from manifestation to tapping the third-eye, saw the former Suits actress sitting at the dining table alongside other gal pals of Kerry.

"Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington, There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of girls night, Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius, we came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter, New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that," wrote the Dark Angel actress in the caption of her carousel.

"We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration," she added.

For the party, Prince Harry's wife opted for a simple white crew-neck top and jeans.

Besides, Meghan and Jessica, Kerry also invited Shahed Fakhari Larson, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Coatue, a lifecycle investment platform that works with up-and-coming founders, Baby2Baby CEO Kelly Sawyer,  the CEO of marketing for Jessica's company The Honest Company, Jen Kroog Rosenberg.

On the professional front, Meghan Markle is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, releasing on March 4, 2025

Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker

Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker

Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move

Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Vitamin C guide: Boost your health with THESE simple foods, tips

Vitamin C guide: Boost your health with THESE simple foods, tips

Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan

Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan

Princess Beatrice gives nod to Princess Harry in surprising move
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Princess Harry in surprising move
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence after Prince Nikolaos’ engagement
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence after Prince Nikolaos’ engagement
Princess Beatrice receives another exciting family news after welcoming baby girl
Princess Beatrice receives another exciting family news after welcoming baby girl
Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit