Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena

Meghan Markle become part of an intimate celebration just a few days after Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl, Athena.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at the birthday of her and Jessica Alba's mutual friend, Kerry Washington, who turned 48 on January 31, 2025.
A glimpse of Meghan's appearance was caught in the video from the birthday gathering, shared by Alba on her Instagram account.
The video, which featured a series of rituals, from manifestation to tapping the third-eye, saw the former Suits actress sitting at the dining table alongside other gal pals of Kerry.
"Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington, There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of girls night, Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius, we came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter, New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that," wrote the Dark Angel actress in the caption of her carousel.
"We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration," she added.
For the party, Prince Harry's wife opted for a simple white crew-neck top and jeans.
Besides, Meghan and Jessica, Kerry also invited Shahed Fakhari Larson, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Coatue, a lifecycle investment platform that works with up-and-coming founders, Baby2Baby CEO Kelly Sawyer, the CEO of marketing for Jessica's company The Honest Company, Jen Kroog Rosenberg.
On the professional front, Meghan Markle is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, releasing on March 4, 2025