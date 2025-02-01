Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to attend Grammy Awards 2025 together?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's fans are speculating whether the two will attend the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards together.
The couple, who began dating each other in September 2023, have also not attended the show last year due to the NFL player's ongoing series.
According to Page Six, Kelce has been practicing with his team in preparation for the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl.
It is expected that the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end will not be able to attend the Grammy Awards alongside Swift.
The Grammys will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025, while Kelce's Super Bowl game will occur exactly one week later in New Orleans.
As of now, the duo has not confirmed their appearance at the show.
The Recording Academy's official X account announced on Thursday, January 30, that Swift will take the stage as a presenter at the star-studded event.
They shared a photo of Swift with their post, writing, "Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs."
As the announcement gained traction on social media, several Swifties began speculating about whether Swift and Kelce would publicly attend the Grammy Awards together since they have not walked the red carpet together before.
One fan commented, "We want to see Taylor and Travis together at the awards show."
"Will Travis be there?" another admirer asked.
However, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have confirmed their joint appearance at the show.