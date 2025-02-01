Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to attend Grammy Awards 2025 together?

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce have begun dating in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to attend Grammy Awards ceremony together?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to attend Grammy Awards ceremony together?  

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's fans are speculating whether the two will attend the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards together.

The couple, who began dating each other in September 2023, have also not attended the show last year due to the NFL player's ongoing series.

According to Page Six, Kelce has been practicing with his team in preparation for the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl.

It is expected that the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end will not be able to attend the Grammy Awards alongside Swift.

The Grammys will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025, while Kelce's Super Bowl game will occur exactly one week later in New Orleans.

As of now, the duo has not confirmed their appearance at the show.

The Recording Academy's official X account announced on Thursday, January 30, that Swift will take the stage as a presenter at the star-studded event.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to attend Grammy Awards 2025 together?

They shared a photo of Swift with their post, writing, "Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs."

As the announcement gained traction on social media, several Swifties began speculating about whether Swift and Kelce would publicly attend the Grammy Awards together since they have not walked the red carpet together before.

One fan commented, "We want to see Taylor and Travis together at the awards show."

"Will Travis be there?" another admirer asked.

However, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have confirmed their joint appearance at the show. 

Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker

Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker

Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move

Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Vitamin C guide: Boost your health with THESE simple foods, tips

Vitamin C guide: Boost your health with THESE simple foods, tips

Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan

Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan

Lindsay Lohan introduces son Luai in zoo pictures
Lindsay Lohan introduces son Luai in zoo pictures
Jennifer Garner's closeness with ex Ben Affleck affects John Miller: Report
Jennifer Garner's closeness with ex Ben Affleck affects John Miller: Report
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream
Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Kanye West's luxury new ride brings traffic to halt in Los Angeles
Justin, Hailey Bieber's rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation
Justin, Hailey Bieber's rare outing with son Jack fuels marriage speculation
Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama
Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama
Selena Gomez slammed by White House after crying video over deportation
Selena Gomez slammed by White House after crying video over deportation
Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Pete Davidson takes expensive step for his sobriety journey
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Zayn Malik postpones LA show with heartbreaking announcement
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate