  • By Fatima Hassan
Shahid Kapoor's mom makes rare comments on actor's 'tough exterior'

Shahid Kapoor's hidden personality has been revealed by his mother and veteran actress Neelima Azeem.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, the 67-year-old Indian actress has made rare comments on her sons, Shahid and Ishaan Khatter’s journey has been uniquely his own, marked by ups and downs, flops and successes.

She also noted how her two sons are distinctly different from one another, saying, "I think Shahid is very soft and sensitive. But he’s a man now, so he has a tough exterior. Still, he will always be that soft, sensitive, dreamy boy."

"Ishaan, I think, is very exploratory, adventurous, and has a very curious mind. He’s also soft, but I think he's definitely stronger in some ways. Shahid is somebody who has paved his own way. So, I mean, you can say that he’s a tough guy now. Despite his soft heart, he’s a tough chap," she noted.

Neelima also reflected on Shahid’s early days in Bollywood, recalling how she used to visit the sets of his debut film, Ishq Vishk.

She clarified that her reason for being on set wasn’t out of overprotectiveness, but rather an artistic connection. 

Neelima Azeem shares her eldest son, Shahid Kapoor, with her ex-husband, Pankaj Kapur, with whom she parted ways in 1984.

She is also a mother of Ishaan Khatter, whom she shares with her husband and renowned Indian actor, Rajesh Khatter. 

