Victoria, David Beckham celebrate New Year's Eve without Brooklyn 

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have celebrated their New Year's Eve without their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham.
On Wednesday, December 31, the retired British footballer released his family portraits before welcoming the 2026.
"I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025, full of moments that I will never forget, from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner," David scribbled in the caption.
He continued, "I'm so grateful to my incredible wife, my amazing children, my friends and the team I work with every single day. Nothing would have been possible without you all."
"But as Sir Alex Ferguson would say. Onto the next. Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember in 2025. @victoriabeckham, I love you & our kids," the 50-year-old English former footballer noted.
As David’s post garnered attention on social media, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the former photographer-turned-chef was absent from the carousel.
"Brooklyn is clearly out of the picture," one fan noted.
Another said, "Tbh, I'm glad u haven’t added any pictures of Brooklyn after he blocked all of you. Have a wonderful year, family Beckham."
"Fathers have to be the bigger person. Come on @davidbeckham regain Brooklyn, will take time, sacrifice and patience," a third commented.
For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham was estranged from his family earlier this year, after he skipped the milestone birthdays of his parents.
As of now, neither Brooklyn nor David nor Victoria Beckham has commented on the ongoing controversy.