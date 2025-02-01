Royal

King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row

Prince Andrew has been recently spotted in high spirits at Windsor gardens, Royal Lodge

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrews recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row

King Charles has made feelings clear on disgraced brother Prince Andrew's latest sightings amid their ongoing feud over Royal Lodge.

The 76-year-old monarch is believed to be unhappy with the Duke of York's reluctance over evicting the royal estate, which he leased in 2003 for 75 years.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father, who was stripped of his royal title in 2019 in the aftermath of his bombshell interview with Newsnight, in which he openly discussed about his ties with sex offender and paedophile, Jeffery Epstein, was ordered to evict the Royal lodge last year.

Despite Charles' clear orders of Royal Lodge eviction and moving to Frogmore Cottage, the 64-year-old and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson continued their residence at the crown estate.

Now an inside source has lift the curtain on how the cancer-stricken monarch feels about Andrew's unhinged behaviour, who despite bringing disgrace to the Royal Family so many times is being seen in public.

"Charles knows it's a bad look for lots of money to be spent on Andrew," an insider source revealed.

They went on to explain, "He doesn't like Andrew being seen out looking happy, driving about, waving at people, having an excellent life."

Reflecting on King Charles decision to cut Andrew's annual allowance last year, the insider added,  "So Charles has said 'okay, go fund it yourself'."

This update comes amid Prince Andrew's latest sightings outside Windsor Castle, where was seen riding horses in a happy state.

Trump White House declares February Black History Month amid Pentagon ban

Trump White House declares February Black History Month amid Pentagon ban
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row

King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga

Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga
Jessica Biel pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake: 'my love'

Jessica Biel pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake: 'my love'
Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash
Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash
Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess
Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena
Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence after Prince Nikolaos’ engagement
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence after Prince Nikolaos’ engagement