King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row

King Charles has made feelings clear on disgraced brother Prince Andrew's latest sightings amid their ongoing feud over Royal Lodge.
The 76-year-old monarch is believed to be unhappy with the Duke of York's reluctance over evicting the royal estate, which he leased in 2003 for 75 years.
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father, who was stripped of his royal title in 2019 in the aftermath of his bombshell interview with Newsnight, in which he openly discussed about his ties with sex offender and paedophile, Jeffery Epstein, was ordered to evict the Royal lodge last year.
Despite Charles' clear orders of Royal Lodge eviction and moving to Frogmore Cottage, the 64-year-old and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson continued their residence at the crown estate.
Now an inside source has lift the curtain on how the cancer-stricken monarch feels about Andrew's unhinged behaviour, who despite bringing disgrace to the Royal Family so many times is being seen in public.
"Charles knows it's a bad look for lots of money to be spent on Andrew," an insider source revealed.
They went on to explain, "He doesn't like Andrew being seen out looking happy, driving about, waving at people, having an excellent life."
Reflecting on King Charles decision to cut Andrew's annual allowance last year, the insider added, "So Charles has said 'okay, go fund it yourself'."
This update comes amid Prince Andrew's latest sightings outside Windsor Castle, where was seen riding horses in a happy state.