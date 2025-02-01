Entertainment

Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker flashed back to past years’ Grammys with throwback photos

  February 01, 2025
Celine Dion is flashing back to Grammys with rare photographs!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, January 31, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker dropped a carousel of snaps from past Grammys events that featured her with other Hollywood A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga.

Alongside the carousel, she penned the caption, “FlashbackFriday to Celine and friends over the years at the annual GRAMMY Awards!”

The legendary American singer also sent best wishes to all those who have been nominated for the Grammy Awards this year.

“Sending love to all who are nominated this year! -Celine xx…” she wrote.

In the first slide was a snap from 2002 Grammys where Dion posed with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

The second slide featured the 56-year-old Canadian singer with the Eras Tour hitmaker Taylor Swift from Grammys 2024.

Dion posed with Stevie Wonder at Grammys 1997 and the snap took place in the third slide of the carousel, while the fourth featured a 2-photo collage in which one was from Grammys 1998 where Dion was pictured with Wyclef Jean.

The second photo in the collage was from Grammys 2010 where the I’m Alive songstress was snapped with Smokey Robinson, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, and Carrie Underwood.

In the last two slides, which were also from Grammys 2010, Celine Dion was seen posing with Lady Gaga and Lionel Richie.

Celine Dion has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards and has won 5 of them.

