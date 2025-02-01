Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash 

Meghan Markle celebrated her close pal Kerry Washington’s birthday alongside American actress Jessica Alba.
The 43-year-old British royal member made an unexpected appearance in the Fantastic Four star's Instagram video, which she posted on Thursday, January 31st.
In the viral video, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted smiling while conversing with Washington, when the cakes were being presented to the birthday girl.
For the event, the mother-of-two wore a white sleeveless top, which she paired with jeans.
Jessica began her caption with, "Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington. There’s nothing like that fill-your-cup type of girls' night. Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius."
"We came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter. New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities," she concluded.
However, Meghan, who returned to Instagram earlier this month, has not posted anything for her pal Kerry's 48th birthday.
Meghan Markle's appearance in Jessica Alba's footage came after the duchess' upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan was postponed due to devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
The show was originally scheduled to launch on January 15 and will now stream on Netflix on March 4, 2025.