Royal

Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash

Meghan Markle celebrates pal Kerry Washington's 44th birthday bash alongside Jessica Alba

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025

Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash 

Meghan Markle celebrated her close pal Kerry Washington’s birthday alongside American actress Jessica Alba.

The 43-year-old British royal member made an unexpected appearance in the Fantastic Four star's Instagram video, which she posted on Thursday, January 31st. 

In the viral video, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted smiling while conversing with Washington, when the cakes were being presented to the birthday girl. 

For the event, the mother-of-two wore a white sleeveless top, which she paired with jeans.

Jessica began her caption with, "Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington. There’s nothing like that fill-your-cup type of girls' night. Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius."

"We came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter. New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities," she concluded.

However, Meghan, who returned to Instagram earlier this month, has not posted anything for her pal Kerry's 48th birthday. 

Meghan Markle's appearance in Jessica Alba's footage came after the duchess' upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan was postponed due to devastating Los Angeles wildfires. 

The show was originally scheduled to launch on January 15 and will now stream on Netflix on March 4, 2025. 

Trump White House declares February Black History Month amid Pentagon ban

Trump White House declares February Black History Month amid Pentagon ban
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row

King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga

Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga
Jessica Biel pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake: 'my love'

Jessica Biel pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake: 'my love'
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess
Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena
Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence after Prince Nikolaos’ engagement
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence after Prince Nikolaos’ engagement