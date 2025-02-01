Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping terms to ‘split’ from Prince Harry REVEALED

Meghan Markle has bold terms and demands to part ways with Prince Harry!
Amid the rumours that the Duchess of Sussex’s team is making efforts to sell a tell-all book about her life “post-divorce” despite the couple being still together, shocking new claims have surfaced revealing Meghan’s jaw-dropping terms to exit from the marriage.
In its latest article, Radaronline revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have realized how their lives are better off staying apart from each other rather than being together.
Revealing the shocking terms Meghan has set to step out of the marriage, a source told the outlet, "Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title."
"She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money,” they added.
The insider also disclosed that the American actress has instructed her lawyers to settle for no less settlement than what was given to Sarah Ferguson following her divorce with Prince Andrew in 1996.
"Meghan will make a deal to protect herself. They are closely watched every step they make – criticized and chastised and insulted – and the pressures have become unbearable,” the source added.
This comes ahead of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan's release in March 2025.