Royal

Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping terms to ‘split’ from Prince Harry REVEALED

The Duchess of Sussex has set shocking demands to walk away from Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025

Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping terms to ‘split’ from Prince Harry REVEALED


Meghan Markle has bold terms and demands to part ways with Prince Harry!

Amid the rumours that the Duchess of Sussex’s team is making efforts to sell a tell-all book about her life “post-divorce” despite the couple being still together, shocking new claims have surfaced revealing Meghan’s jaw-dropping terms to exit from the marriage.

In its latest article, Radaronline revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have realized how their lives are better off staying apart from each other rather than being together.

Revealing the shocking terms Meghan has set to step out of the marriage, a source told the outlet, "Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title."

"She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money,” they added.

The insider also disclosed that the American actress has instructed her lawyers to settle for no less settlement than what was given to Sarah Ferguson following her divorce with Prince Andrew in 1996.

"Meghan will make a deal to protect herself. They are closely watched every step they make – criticized and chastised and insulted – and the pressures have become unbearable,” the source added.

This comes ahead of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan's release in March 2025.

Emma Raducanu gets surprise entry at Abu Dhabi Open after last-minute upgrade

Emma Raducanu gets surprise entry at Abu Dhabi Open after last-minute upgrade
Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors

Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors
Rihanna stands strong by A$AP Rocky amid rapper's gun assault trial

Rihanna stands strong by A$AP Rocky amid rapper's gun assault trial

Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping terms to ‘split’ from Prince Harry REVEALED

Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping terms to ‘split’ from Prince Harry REVEALED
Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors
Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors
Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash
Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess
Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena
Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Prince Harry's Invictus Games to feature Chris Martin in opening ceremony
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Meghan Markle's on-screen dad mocks British media in duchess's support
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as Royal Lodge's shocking photos go viral
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal