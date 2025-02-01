Princess Kate cheers on England rugby team ahead of Ireland face off

Princess Kate is sharing same interest as her husband Prince William!
On Saturday, February 1, the Princess of Wales turned to the official Instagram Story of her and the Prince of Wales’ joint account and re-shared a post of England national rugby union team, cheering them for the upcoming opening game against Ireland.
In the story, the Princess penned, “Good luck to Steve, Maro and everyone involved with @englandrugby for your opening game of @sixnationrugby against Ireland.”
The story was signed off with “C” which is the initial of Princess Kate’s name, Catherine.
She also added a couple of emojis after the message that included a rugby ball, England’s flag and a red rose which is the emblem of the team England.
The England vs. Ireland rugby match is scheduled at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
Kate Middleton’s this update comes after the mother of three visited Ty Hafan hospice and explored the “compassionate work” and the “holistic care” the organization provides to children in Wales.
The future queen has recently joined the hospice as patron, following the footsteps of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and father-in-law King Charles, who also served as patrons before Kate.