King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash

King Charles has expressed his "profound sadness” over the devastating plane crash that occurred in Washington, D.C., claiming the lives of 67 people.
On January 29, a collision between American Eagle Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army military helicopter occurred near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Now, the Buckingham Palace took to their Instagram stories on Saturday to release a heartfelt statement on behalf of the royal family.
"My family and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the dreadful news of the tragic air accident in Washington DC, which has led to such a devastating loss of life,” the monarch noted.
He continued, "Our hearts, and our special thoughts, are with the people of the United States and our deepest sympathy goes to the families and loved ones of all the victims.”
“I would also like to pay a particular tribute to the emergency responders who acted so quickly to this horrendous event,” King Charles added.
The devasting incident took the lives of all 67 people on both aircraft.
Moreover, the bodies of the victims are still being pulled from the Potomac River.