Queen Margrethe honors research prize recipients on World Arthritis Day

Her Majesty hosted prize winners at Fredensborg Castle over the weekend in honor of World Arthritis Day

  By Fatima Hassan
Queen Margrethe is celebrating World Arthritis Day among those who supported her in coping with the illness. 

Her Majesty has distributed a research prize among the physiotherapist and Professor Inger Mechlenburg at Fredensborg Castle on Sunday, October 12. 

On Monday, October 13, the Danish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share the update on the Queen’s recent royal engagement.

"As the protector of the Arthritis Society, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe handed over Queen Ingrid's Research Prize 2025 today to physiotherapist and Professor Inger Mechlenburg at Fredensborg Castle," they announced.

The former monarch’s office continued in an official statement, "The award, which is presented in connection with the International Arthritis Day, is given to a researcher who, through his research, promotes the possibilities for preventing and treating arthritis diseases."

"In its time, the award was established on the occasion of Queen Ingrid's 25th anniversary as the patron of the Arthritis Association," they concluded.

For those unaware, Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been serving as a patron of the Danish Rheumatism Association since 2021.

The organization mainly focuses on research into rheumatic diseases, provides patient support, and operates a specialized hospital and health centres. 

