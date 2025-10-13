Crown Prince of Denmark's 'dream came true' as he piloted F16 fighter jet

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark has opened up about his latest adventure and living his dreams.
The 19-year-old prince took a training flight in one of the country's F16 fighters on Monday, October 13, shortly before the jets were set to be replaced by newer F35s.
On Monday, the official Instagram of the Denmark Royal Family shared a carousel of clicks, featuring Christian posing inside and outside of the powerful fighter jet.
The social media post was accompanied by the caption written by the prince, noting, "Today a boy's dream came true. I had the opportunity to get on one of the last training flights in an F-16 aircraft - and wow, it was crazy."
Denmark's heir to the throne expressed his admiration for the pilots, adding, "Soon the new F-35s will take over, and I am very thankful that I made it. I already had great respect for the pilots who fly our fighter jets, and after today, it has only gotten bigger."
In one of the snaps, Christian was joined by his father, Frederik X, who "stopped by" to show his support to the teen at Skrydstrup.
The Royal Palace did not announce the flight beforehand but added it to its calendar afterwards, stating that the Crown Prince took part in the flight at 3 p.m.
Notably, the flight took place from the Skrydstrup airbase in South Jutland. The air base was one of a number of locations recently disrupted by drone flights, which also caused interruptions at commercial airports.