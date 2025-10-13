Royal

Crown Prince of Denmark's 'dream came true' as he piloted F16 fighter jet

Prince Christian of Denmark has shared his admiration for the country's pilots as he flew one of the last F16s

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Crown Prince of Denmarks dream came true as he piloted F16 fighter jet
Crown Prince of Denmark's 'dream came true' as he piloted F16 fighter jet

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark has opened up about his latest adventure and living his dreams.

The 19-year-old prince took a training flight in one of the country's F16 fighters on Monday, October 13, shortly before the jets were set to be replaced by newer F35s.

On Monday, the official Instagram of the Denmark Royal Family shared a carousel of clicks, featuring Christian posing inside and outside of the powerful fighter jet.

The social media post was accompanied by the caption written by the prince, noting, "Today a boy's dream came true. I had the opportunity to get on one of the last training flights in an F-16 aircraft - and wow, it was crazy."


Denmark's heir to the throne expressed his admiration for the pilots, adding, "Soon the new F-35s will take over, and I am very thankful that I made it. I already had great respect for the pilots who fly our fighter jets, and after today, it has only gotten bigger."

In one of the snaps, Christian was joined by his father, Frederik X, who "stopped by" to show his support to the teen at Skrydstrup.

The Royal Palace did not announce the flight beforehand but added it to its calendar afterwards, stating that the Crown Prince took part in the flight at 3 p.m.

Notably, the flight took place from the Skrydstrup airbase in South Jutland. The air base was one of a number of locations recently disrupted by drone flights, which also caused interruptions at commercial airports.

You Might Like:

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel visit Hiroshima during royal visit to Japan

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel visit Hiroshima during royal visit to Japan
Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria began their official Japan trip last week

Prince Andrew struck with another setback amid Jeffrey Epstein email scandal

Prince Andrew struck with another setback amid Jeffrey Epstein email scandal
The Duke of York could face fresh blow after it was revealed that he had been in contact with Jeffrey Epstein despite claiming otherwise

Meghan Markle earns praise for dealing intense criticism after marrying Harry

Meghan Markle earns praise for dealing intense criticism after marrying Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged the marital vows in 2018

Prince Harry to sit out key event as duke, Meghan Markle share 'different' goals?

Prince Harry to sit out key event as duke, Meghan Markle share 'different' goals?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Project Healthy Minds gala 2025 in New York City together

Queen Margrethe honors research prize recipients on World Arthritis Day

Queen Margrethe honors research prize recipients on World Arthritis Day
Her Majesty hosted prize winners at Fredensborg Castle over the weekend in honor of World Arthritis Day

Kate Middleton stands firm on stealing Camilla’s thunder amid power struggle

Kate Middleton stands firm on stealing Camilla’s thunder amid power struggle
Queen Camilla and Princess Kate are locked in the ‘fiercest clash’ ever over royal power

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unite for big cause after William’s bold move

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unite for big cause after William’s bold move
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie join forces for heartwarming cause after Prince William's big initiative

Queen Letizia steals spotlight with rarely-seen skill at major event: Watch

Queen Letizia steals spotlight with rarely-seen skill at major event: Watch
The Spanish Queen impresses royal fans with a rare showcase of her skill at the National Day event

King Charles makes major move to save iconic British tradition

King Charles makes major move to save iconic British tradition
King Charles III saves cherished British tournament with suprising move

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit
Buckingham Palace announces President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender’s upcoming State Visit to the UK

Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears

Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall makes emotional request to Royal ahead of major tour

Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts

Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts
Tensions within the monarchy continue to rise as rift among King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Waleses and Sussexes grows