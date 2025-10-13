Prince Harry to sit out key event as duke, Meghan Markle share 'different' goals?

Prince Harry's presence at a major event alongside Meghan Markle in Washington, DC, is under immense doubt.
As reported by GB, the Duchess of Sussex is set to speak at Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women event on Tuesday, October 14; however, an insider has claimed that Harry's attendance is yet to be confirmed.
The source told the Daily Mail regarding the couple, "They want different things, and there are times when it is really not great. I mean, really not great at all."
It came as Meghan and the prince made individual appearances across Manhattan following back-to-back joint appearances in New York City.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly had dinner separately, as they were spotted leaving different restaurants on Saturday evening.
Their joint appearance was at the Project Healthy Minds gala, where both received Humanitarian of the Year accolades.
On Friday evening, Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from her and Prince Harry’s appearance at the World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.
The footage captured a light-hearted moment between the couple backstage, with Meghan seen laughing whilst Harry reviewed documents beside a lamp.
Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex captioned the clip "Happy World Mental Health Day," she added a personal tribute: "...to the man who always keeps me laughing."
The sweet social media post came after the pair attended the Project Healthy Minds event; however, observers noted some awkward interactions during their red carpet appearance.
The duke seemed to hurry his wife forward as they posed for photographers, while in another moment, Meghan also found herself standing alone when Harry was whisked away to chat with another attendee.
Despite the momentary awkwardness, which fuelled speculation about tension between the pair, Meghan Markle quashed the rumours with the reassuring Instagram update.