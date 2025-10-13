Kate Middleton stands firm on stealing Camilla’s thunder amid power struggle

Amid their ongoing explosive clash over power within the monarchy, Princess Kate is taking the rift with Queen Camilla to a whole new level, intensifying the royal drama.
Speaking to Radar Online, palace sources revealed that the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales are locked in the “fiercest clash” between two senior royal women in years.
After the future Queen’s return to the spotlight following her successful cancer treatment, Camilla – who “worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism” by taking on additional duties in place of Kate – has begun feeling sidelined, as her stepdaughter-in-law’s growing visibility unsettles her.
However, despite Camilla’s growing insecurities and uneasiness, Prince William’s wife is reportedly standing firm on stealing her thunder, showing no signs of stepping back.
"Both are aware that the balance of power is shifting – and neither is prepared to step back quietly. It's subtle, but it's there – in which events they attend, how much coverage each gets and even the tone of official briefings. ‘You can feel the competition,’” told the insider.
Another tipster noted that Kate Middleton has no “interest” in rivaling the Queen, but she refuses to be “diminished,” taking her role seriously.
"Kate's focused on her duties and her health. She's not interested in rivalries, but she won't be diminished either. She knows the public looks to her, and she takes that role seriously,” the source insisted.
Moreover, a separate insider stated, "It feels like the royal household is splitting into two distinct camps – Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla, and Kensington Palace with William and Kate.”
Notably, Queen Camilla’s tension with Kate Middleton was evident during US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s State Visit last month.
In a video shared online, the Queen was filmed gesturing Princess Kate to move away while speaking to the First Lady.