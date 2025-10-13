Royal

Kate Middleton stands firm on stealing Camilla’s thunder amid power struggle

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate are locked in the ‘fiercest clash’ ever over royal power

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Kate Middleton stands firm on stealing Camilla’s thunder amid power struggle


Amid their ongoing explosive clash over power within the monarchy, Princess Kate is taking the rift with Queen Camilla to a whole new level, intensifying the royal drama.

Speaking to Radar Online, palace sources revealed that the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales are locked in the “fiercest clash” between two senior royal women in years.

After the future Queen’s return to the spotlight following her successful cancer treatment, Camilla – who “worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism” by taking on additional duties in place of Kate – has begun feeling sidelined, as her stepdaughter-in-law’s growing visibility unsettles her.

However, despite Camilla’s growing insecurities and uneasiness, Prince William’s wife is reportedly standing firm on stealing her thunder, showing no signs of stepping back.

"Both are aware that the balance of power is shifting – and neither is prepared to step back quietly. It's subtle, but it's there – in which events they attend, how much coverage each gets and even the tone of official briefings. ‘You can feel the competition,’” told the insider.

Another tipster noted that Kate Middleton has no “interest” in rivaling the Queen, but she refuses to be “diminished,” taking her role seriously.

"Kate's focused on her duties and her health. She's not interested in rivalries, but she won't be diminished either. She knows the public looks to her, and she takes that role seriously,” the source insisted.

Moreover, a separate insider stated, "It feels like the royal household is splitting into two distinct camps – Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla, and Kensington Palace with William and Kate.”

Notably, Queen Camilla’s tension with Kate Middleton was evident during US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s State Visit last month.

In a video shared online, the Queen was filmed gesturing Princess Kate to move away while speaking to the First Lady.

You Might Like:

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unite for big cause after William’s bold move

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unite for big cause after William’s bold move
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie join forces for heartwarming cause after Prince William's big initiative

Queen Letizia steals spotlight with rarely-seen skill at major event: Watch

Queen Letizia steals spotlight with rarely-seen skill at major event: Watch
The Spanish Queen impresses royal fans with a rare showcase of her skill at the National Day event

King Charles makes major move to save iconic British tradition

King Charles makes major move to save iconic British tradition
King Charles III saves cherished British tournament with suprising move

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit
Buckingham Palace announces President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender’s upcoming State Visit to the UK

Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears

Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall makes emotional request to Royal ahead of major tour

Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts

Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts
Tensions within the monarchy continue to rise as rift among King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Waleses and Sussexes grows

Princess Anne takes on major role held by late Queen ahead of special milestone

Princess Anne takes on major role held by late Queen ahead of special milestone
The Princess Royal takes on new role to honour her late mother's legacy

Meghan Markle’s business on verge of failure despite big Netflix investment

Meghan Markle’s business on verge of failure despite big Netflix investment
Meghan Markle to face major setback after return from NYC trip with Prince Harry

Royal Family celebrates National Day with pride and enthusiasm: Watch

Royal Family celebrates National Day with pride and enthusiasm: Watch
Palace shares delightful glimpses from the Royal Family’s joyous celebration of National Day

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi
Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi engaged in a lavish ceremony in Tirana

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie exchanged the marital vows in 2018 at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence amid UK return in 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence amid UK return in 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issue crucial message amid dramatic UK return speculations