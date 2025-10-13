King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host the German presidential couple soon.
After hosting US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump last month during their second State Visit, the British royal couple are now preparing to welcome President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender in the coming months.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 13, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch and Queen Consort will host the German president and his wife for a State Visit to the United Kingdom in December.
The high-profile trip is scheduled to take place between December 3 and 5, 2025.
In the caption, the Royal Family shared, “The President of Germany, accompanied by Frau Büdenbender, will pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom, hosted by His Majesty The King, from Wednesday 3rd December to Friday 5th December.”
Alongside the announcement, the palace released an edited image showing King Charles and Queen Camilla with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender, set against the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the British and German flags adorning the corners.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier is a German politician who has served as President of Germany since 2017, now in his second term following re-election in 2022.
Prior to becoming President, he served as Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2017. He also held the position of Vice Chancellor of Germany from 2007 to 2009.
While he has visited the UK before, the upcoming trip will mark Steinmeier's first State Visit to the country.