Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Zara Tindall desperately wants to join her mother Princess Anne on major Royal engagement next month.

The Princess Royal is set to embark on her official tour to Australia next month and her daughter Zara wants to be tagged along, per the insider.

The 44-year-old royal - who has been out of public eye for past so many weeks want to join her mom on the upcoming royal engagement, alongside husband Mike Tindall.

An inside source exclusively told New Idea that "Zara’s been desperate to get her out there again."

They continued, "Zara and Mike have been begging Anne to let them come along, but Anne’s insisting this is not some jolly and doesn’t want her efforts to be undermined by Mike and Zara, who have a huge circle in Australia from their regular visits."

"It’s been 50 years since Anne was last there for an official visit, and Zara’s been desperate to get her out there again," the insider noted.

"She’s upset she can’t be there with her mum to show her some of her favourite spots – but she’s not giving up," claimed the source.

The insider further revealed that "Even if they can tag it on the end of Anne’s tour, Mike and Zara are ‘ready to go’ as soon as Anne says the word." 

Princess Anne - who has became the first patron of Glasgow Caledonian University will kick off her Australian tour on November 8, 2025, and travel in New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland until November 11, 2025.

Anne has undertaken more than 20 visits to the country and holds a close bond with the Royal Australian Corps - she has served as Colonel-in-Chief since 1977.

On the other hand, Zara and her husband Mike are regular visitors of Down Under.

They last visited the country in July 2025, when they attended the State of Origin series and holidayed on Hamilton Island.

