Royal

Meghan Markle earns praise for dealing intense criticism after marrying Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged the marital vows in 2018

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Meghan Markle has garnered immense praise for gracefully handling intense media scrutiny after marrying Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex in 2018, have been under harsh criticism since she became a member of the British Royal Family.

Now, an American model and a close pal of Meghan opened up about the Duchess’s strength for navigating the challenges.

"It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people. She really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children," John Legend’s spouse told People.

She continued explaining that despite the constant mocking on social media, whether about her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, or anything else, the British Royal Family member showed positive signs in the face of the criticism.

"I think it's cool that [Meghan] is just like, ‘Listen, say whatever you want. I'm happy and I'm healthy and I feel good," Chrissy added.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen have known each other since 2006, after they met during their time on the 2005 popular reality TV show, Deal or No Deal

