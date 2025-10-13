Royal

Queen Letizia steals spotlight with rarely-seen skill at major event: Watch

The Spanish Queen impresses royal fans with a rare showcase of her skill at the National Day event

  By Sidra Khan
  • |

Queen Letizia steals spotlight with rarely-seen skill at major event: Watch


Queen Letizia stunned royal fans with her rarely-seen skill in new video.

On Sunday, October 12, King Felipe and the Queen along with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, celebrated the National Day with pride and enthusiasm at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

In the updates shared on its official Instagram handle, the Spanish Royal Family stated, “The Kings, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia have presided over this morning the solemn act of tribute to the National Flag, sign of our country and the values that unite us as a nation.”

After the tribute, flag hoisting, and the traditional military parade, the Royal Couple and their daughters welcomed representatives from all walks of Spanish society to mark the joyous occasion.

In a video shared by the palace from the esteemed reception, Queen Letizia stole the spotlight by showcasing her rarely-seen skill, instantly sparked a frenzy among royal fans.

The Queen was filmed communicating in sign language with one of the guests as the Royal Family welcomed representatives in the palace, leaving fans amazed.

Fans’ reaction:

“And our queen speaking in sign language what???? She is fantastic,” expressed a first.

Another admired, “I’ve seen all kinds of virtues and preparations of royalty members, but seeing Ms. Letizia speak sign language has moved me deeply.”

“The queen speaking in sign language, it's the best,” a third stated.

Meanwhile, a fourth added, “The Queen knows sign language...??? Spain definitely has the most intelligent, cultured and prepared Queen...!!”

Queen Letizia married King Felipe in 2004, and the pair shares two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

