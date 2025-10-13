King Charles makes major move to save iconic British tradition

King Charles has apparently saved a cherished British tradition with his thoughtful move.
The British monarch has intervened to save the World Conker Championship by ordering Windsor Castle to send over 300 conkers to the event, following a nationwide shortage of horse chestnuts that had threatened to cancel the tournament.
A championship committee member St John Burkett addressed Charles’ heartfelt move and expressed gratitude for receiving the royal contribution.
As per GB News, he said. "It was a real joy to have conkers sent to us this time. The Windsor Castle delivery was of really good quality. They were fantastic, they were the ones that really ensured we could go ahead."
John added, "Intriguingly, we don't know who picked them, but like to imagine it might have been the King, at least for a few. We are extremely grateful, and can already say a conker from Royal Windsor will win the final, as we have reserved them to be used in the finals."
The chestnuts were collected from the castle grounds and sent to the palace's PR team.
To note, the cherished British tournament kicks off on Sunday in Southwick, Northamptonshire.