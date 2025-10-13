King Charles makes major move to save iconic British tradition

King Charles III saves cherished British tournament with suprising move

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


King Charles has apparently saved a cherished British tradition with his thoughtful move.

The British monarch has intervened to save the World Conker Championship by ordering Windsor Castle to send over 300 conkers to the event, following a nationwide shortage of horse chestnuts that had threatened to cancel the tournament.

A championship committee member St John Burkett addressed Charles’ heartfelt move and expressed gratitude for receiving the royal contribution.

As per GB News, he said. "It was a real joy to have conkers sent to us this time. The Windsor Castle delivery was of really good quality. They were fantastic, they were the ones that really ensured we could go ahead."

John added, "Intriguingly, we don't know who picked them, but like to imagine it might have been the King, at least for a few. We are extremely grateful, and can already say a conker from Royal Windsor will win the final, as we have reserved them to be used in the finals."

The chestnuts were collected from the castle grounds and sent to the palace's PR team.

To note, the cherished British tournament kicks off on Sunday in Southwick, Northamptonshire.

You Might Like:

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit
Buckingham Palace announces President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender’s upcoming State Visit to the UK

Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears

Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall makes emotional request to Royal ahead of major tour

Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts

Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts
Tensions within the monarchy continue to rise as rift among King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Waleses and Sussexes grows

Princess Anne takes on major role held by late Queen ahead of special milestone

Princess Anne takes on major role held by late Queen ahead of special milestone
The Princess Royal takes on new role to honour her late mother's legacy

Meghan Markle’s business on verge of failure despite big Netflix investment

Meghan Markle’s business on verge of failure despite big Netflix investment
Meghan Markle to face major setback after return from NYC trip with Prince Harry

Royal Family celebrates National Holiday with pride and enthusiasm: Watch

Royal Family celebrates National Holiday with pride and enthusiasm: Watch
Palace shares delightful glimpses from the Royal Family’s joyous celebration of National Holiday

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi
Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi engaged in a lavish ceremony in Tirana

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie exchanged the marital vows in 2018 at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence amid UK return in 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence amid UK return in 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issue crucial message amid dramatic UK return speculations

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla’s feelings amid Princess Kate’s growing influence have been laid bare by palace insiders

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos
The Royal Family shares dazzling images of the palace shining in pink light to symbolize hope and awareness

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing
The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg perform key royal duty