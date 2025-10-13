Royal

Prince Andrew struck with another setback amid Jeffrey Epstein email scandal

The Duke of York could face fresh blow after it was revealed that he had been in contact with Jeffrey Epstein despite claiming otherwise

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince Andrew could be facing a ban on "fun activities" on royal estates after new bombshell claims about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

The Duke of York has found himself at the centre of yet another controversy after it was revealed that he told Epstein they were "in this together" in an email sent after he claimed to have cut contact with the paedophile. 

Moreover, the email was sent on February 28, 2011, the day after the well-known photograph of the duke with Virginia Giuffre was published.

 Andrew told Emily Maitlis in his headline-making BBC Newsnight interview that he had cut off all contact and friendship with Epstein in December 2010, after they were pictured together in New York's Central Park.

Now a source informed the Daily Mail that after the latest development, a ban on the disgraced duke from hosting shooting parties on royal estates such as Balmoral and Sandringham is being discussed.

Andrew is known to host such events, with one taking place in Windsor in January 2024, just days after court documents relating to Epstein had been released.

The source said, "It might help concentrate his mind if things he has taken for granted for a very long time, such as shooting with his mates and having the run of a royal home, were suddenly not available."

Meanwhile, the picture of Andrew with his arm around the bare waist of a 17-year-old Giuffre was taken at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in the US jail after being convicted in 2021 of trafficking underage girls for sex with Epstein.

Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Epstein for four years and that she was introduced to Andrew during a six-week trip to Europe.

She alleged that after trafficking her to London, Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew, which the Duke has always denied. 

He paid Giuffre a reported £12 million in an out-of-court settlement in 2022. She died by suicide in April at the age of 41.

Andrew was last seen in public last month alongside his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent last month.

However, sources have shared that King Charles wants to keep the Yorks at arm's length after it was also recently revealed that Sarah had kept in contact with Epstein after publicly denouncing him in 2011.

Both the Duke and Duchess of York will not be welcome at the royals' traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year.

