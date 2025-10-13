Royal

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel visit Hiroshima during royal visit to Japan

Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria began their official Japan trip last week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel paid their respect to the innocent lives that were killed in Hiroshima eight years ago.

During their official royal state visit to Japan, the Crown Princess and the next heir to the Swedish throne, and her life partner, visited Hiroshima for a solemn ceremony.

On Monday, October 13, the Swedish Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to share exclusive glimpses of the royal couple honouring the Martyrs.

"The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel visited Hiroshima today. During the visit, the Crown Princess couple, together with the Foreign Minister, honoured the memory of the residents who were killed by, or as a result of, the atomic bomb that fell on the city 80 years ago," they stated in the caption.

They continued, "The Crown Princess couple and the State Council were also received by the mayor of Hiroshima during their visit."

Before visiting Hiroshima, Her Royal Highness began her Japanese state visit on October 09, alongside her husband, Prince Daniel.

She also attended Expo 2025 in Osaka, visiting the art islands of Naoshima and Teshima.   

