Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unite for big cause after William’s bold move

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie join forces for heartwarming cause after Prince William's big initiative

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unite for big cause after William’s bold move
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unite for big cause after William’s bold move

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined forces for major cause after their cousin Prince William's major initiative.

As per Hello!, Prince Andrew’s daughters attended a fundraiser event in the Cotswolds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Beatrice and Eugenie specifically took part in a clay pigeon shoot for the heartwarming cause.

The former America's Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell, also got a chance to meet the royal siblings.

He told the media outlet, "I really felt that everyone was here for the right reasons. There was a really good atmosphere. Everyone wanted it to succeed and they were passionate about it. [In the speeches] we kept using the word ‘hope’, because what this charity does is give people hope."

"It’s such an honour because of the work they do. I'm a dad and if kids are sick, it’s the worst thing you can imagine in the world. I hope I can bring awareness to what they do,” the former X Factor judge added.

The main target of the fundraiser was as £250,000. Around £1.1m of the donation will be used towards building a children’s cancer centre at the world-famous hospital.

Beatrice and Eugenie's outing comes after William announced National Suicide Prevention Network program, which will be funded by The Royal Foundation.

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton stands firm on stealing Camilla’s thunder amid power struggle

Kate Middleton stands firm on stealing Camilla’s thunder amid power struggle
Queen Camilla and Princess Kate are locked in the ‘fiercest clash’ ever over royal power

Queen Letizia steals spotlight with rarely-seen skill at major event: Watch

Queen Letizia steals spotlight with rarely-seen skill at major event: Watch
The Spanish Queen impresses royal fans with a rare showcase of her skill at the National Day event

King Charles makes major move to save iconic British tradition

King Charles makes major move to save iconic British tradition
King Charles III saves cherished British tournament with suprising move

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host German presidential couple for State Visit
Buckingham Palace announces President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender’s upcoming State Visit to the UK

Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears

Zara Tindall puts pressure on Princess Anne as key Royal tour nears
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall makes emotional request to Royal ahead of major tour

Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts

Senior member quietly builds legacy as key Royals clash over power and rifts
Tensions within the monarchy continue to rise as rift among King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Waleses and Sussexes grows

Princess Anne takes on major role held by late Queen ahead of special milestone

Princess Anne takes on major role held by late Queen ahead of special milestone
The Princess Royal takes on new role to honour her late mother's legacy

Meghan Markle’s business on verge of failure despite big Netflix investment

Meghan Markle’s business on verge of failure despite big Netflix investment
Meghan Markle to face major setback after return from NYC trip with Prince Harry

Royal Family celebrates National Day with pride and enthusiasm: Watch

Royal Family celebrates National Day with pride and enthusiasm: Watch
Palace shares delightful glimpses from the Royal Family’s joyous celebration of National Day

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi
Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi engaged in a lavish ceremony in Tirana

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie exchanged the marital vows in 2018 at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence amid UK return in 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence amid UK return in 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issue crucial message amid dramatic UK return speculations