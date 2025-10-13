Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unite for big cause after William’s bold move

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined forces for major cause after their cousin Prince William's major initiative.
As per Hello!, Prince Andrew’s daughters attended a fundraiser event in the Cotswolds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.
Beatrice and Eugenie specifically took part in a clay pigeon shoot for the heartwarming cause.
The former America's Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell, also got a chance to meet the royal siblings.
He told the media outlet, "I really felt that everyone was here for the right reasons. There was a really good atmosphere. Everyone wanted it to succeed and they were passionate about it. [In the speeches] we kept using the word ‘hope’, because what this charity does is give people hope."
"It’s such an honour because of the work they do. I'm a dad and if kids are sick, it’s the worst thing you can imagine in the world. I hope I can bring awareness to what they do,” the former X Factor judge added.
The main target of the fundraiser was as £250,000. Around £1.1m of the donation will be used towards building a children’s cancer centre at the world-famous hospital.
Beatrice and Eugenie's outing comes after William announced National Suicide Prevention Network program, which will be funded by The Royal Foundation.