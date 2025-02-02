Royal

Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship

The younger brother of Princess Diana confirmed his new romance with Professor Cat Jarman in November

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, has announced the exciting addition to his family months after new romance.

The Earl took to his Instagram Stories to introduced a new addition to his family - an adorable puppy.

He shared a heartwarming photo of the little pup peeking out of a bag that it had been carried in.

Charles didn't share much insight into the new addition to his family, as he simple penned, "New [dog emoji]."

Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship

The new furry friend of the Earl comes just months after he confirmed his new romance with Professor Cat Jarman, his co-host on the podcast Down the Rabbit Hole.

The pair met while working on an archaeological investigation at Althorp, Charles' family estate.

"I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me,” he told The Mail on Sunday in November, 2024.

Moreover, Charles Spencer is a well-known dog lover and has previously adopted a puppy from a shelter. 

Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump

Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate

Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate
Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship

Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship
Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce

Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce

King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash
King Charles expresses 'profound sadness' over Washington DC plane crash
King Charles plans major move to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan amid feud
King Charles plans major move to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan amid feud
Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares important message after King Charles new warning to Andrew
Princess Kate cheers on England rugby team ahead of Ireland face off
Princess Kate cheers on England rugby team ahead of Ireland face off
Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors
Prince Andrew ‘threatened’ UK security for shocking deal with Chinese investors
Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping terms to ‘split’ from Prince Harry REVEALED
Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping terms to ‘split’ from Prince Harry REVEALED
Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash
Meghan Markle joins Jessica Alba for pal Kerry Washington's birthday bash
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
King Charles reacts to Prince Andrew's recent outings amid Royal Lodge row
Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess
Meghan Markle’s pal fires back at Vanity Fair over article about duchess
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Princess Beatrice gives nod to Prince Harry in surprising move
Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena
Meghan Markle celebrates big after Princess Beatrice welcomes daughter Athena
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic
Dame Joan Collins set to play Duchess of Windsor in new biopic