Charles Spencer welcomes new addition to family months after new relationship

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, has announced the exciting addition to his family months after new romance.
The Earl took to his Instagram Stories to introduced a new addition to his family - an adorable puppy.
He shared a heartwarming photo of the little pup peeking out of a bag that it had been carried in.
Charles didn't share much insight into the new addition to his family, as he simple penned, "New [dog emoji]."
The new furry friend of the Earl comes just months after he confirmed his new romance with Professor Cat Jarman, his co-host on the podcast Down the Rabbit Hole.
The pair met while working on an archaeological investigation at Althorp, Charles' family estate.
"I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me,” he told The Mail on Sunday in November, 2024.
Moreover, Charles Spencer is a well-known dog lover and has previously adopted a puppy from a shelter.