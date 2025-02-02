Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has taken his legal battle with Blake Lively to the public domain, by launching a website to share his side of the story.
The website, titled "Lawsuit Info," contains links to an amended complaint, filed in court on Friday, January 31, and a timeline of events related to the case.
The timeline of events, which consists 168 pages, includes previously unseen texts and emails between Baldoni, Lively, and her husband Ryan Reynolds in chronological order to paint Baldoni's version of events.
“If you knew me (in person) longer you’d have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting will play. It’s my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth….” Lively allegedly wrote in one of the newly publicized in in April 2023, while discussing rewrites to the rooftop scene’s banter.
Meanwhile, in another text, dated February 2023, the Deadpool star allegedly wrote to Baldoni, "I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. … I happen to adore you, Justin."
The website is the latest development in the ongoing legal battle between Baldoni and Lively.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Monday, February 3, ahead of a trial date set for March 9, 2026.