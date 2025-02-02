Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on Kate Winslet feud claims

  • February 02, 2025
Reese Witherspoon has broken her silence on rumors of a “falling out” with fellow actress Kate Winslet.

The speculation began after Witherspoon recent interview with PEOPLE where she shared a story about giving a embarrassing speech at an awards ceremony.

"Not even kidding. she doesn't talk to me anymore!" Witherspoon told the outlet without naming the actress.

After her interview made rounds on social media, internet sleuths did their research and claimed that Witherspoon was referring to Winslet.

However, Witherspoon took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to deny the rumors.

"Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet," Witherspoon wrote.

She further added, "We are good friends and have never had any falling out."

Meanwhile, on another slide, the Oscar winner noted, "This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!"

To note, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Winslet have been spotted together at various events, including the 2016 Oscars, where they presented an award together and were photographed chatting and hugging.

