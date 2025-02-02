Entertainment

Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken' over loss of childhood friend Lindsay May

Kim Kardashian is "heartbroken" over the loss of her dear friend, whom she grew up with in Beverly Hills

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025
Kim Kardashian heartbroken over loss of childhood friend Lindsay May
Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken' over loss of childhood friend Lindsay May

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss of her childhood friend Lindsay May, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

According to sources, the reality TV star is "heartbroken" over the loss of her dear friend, whom she grew up with in Beverly Hills.

"It's been really hard on Kim because she had known Lindsay since she was a child growing up in Beverly Hills," an insider told Daily Mail.

They continued, "They are only in their forties, not their nineties, so it is difficult to process."

The source also suggested that Kim has been leaning on her loved ones during this difficult time.

"Kim has found comfort with her circle of friends, which she calls her 'lifers' and with her sisters who knew Lindsay," they added.

The Kardashian sisters took to social media to express their condolences, with Kim commenting on a post by friend Simone Harouche, "I felt this so deep. I love you so much."

“This made me cry. I love you,” Kourtney Kardashian added.

Khloe Kardashian also expressed her emotions, commenting, "I cried reading this! I love you! Forever."

Kim Kardashian often posts pictures of her lifelong friends, including Allison Azoff, Simone, Zoe Winkler Reinis, Lindsay, Sarah Meyer Michaelson and Ashley Kraines, on her social media platforms.

Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study

Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study
Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit
Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night

Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night
Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal

Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal

Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit
Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night
Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night
Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on Kate Winslet feud claims
Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on Kate Winslet feud claims
Karla Sofía Gascón slams ‘Emilia Pérez’ costar Selena Gomez as ‘rich rat’
Karla Sofía Gascón slams ‘Emilia Pérez’ costar Selena Gomez as ‘rich rat’
Rihanna stands strong by A$AP Rocky amid rapper's gun assault trial
Rihanna stands strong by A$AP Rocky amid rapper's gun assault trial
Justin Baldoni slaps Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, NYT with shocking new claim
Justin Baldoni slaps Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, NYT with shocking new claim
Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga
Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga
Jessica Biel pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake: 'my love'
Jessica Biel pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake: 'my love'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to attend Grammy Awards 2025 together?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to attend Grammy Awards 2025 together?
Lindsay Lohan introduces son Luai in zoo pictures
Lindsay Lohan introduces son Luai in zoo pictures
Jennifer Garner's closeness with ex Ben Affleck affects John Miller: Report
Jennifer Garner's closeness with ex Ben Affleck affects John Miller: Report
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream
Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reveals unspoken truth about her niece Dream