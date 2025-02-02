Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken' over loss of childhood friend Lindsay May

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss of her childhood friend Lindsay May, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.
According to sources, the reality TV star is "heartbroken" over the loss of her dear friend, whom she grew up with in Beverly Hills.
"It's been really hard on Kim because she had known Lindsay since she was a child growing up in Beverly Hills," an insider told Daily Mail.
They continued, "They are only in their forties, not their nineties, so it is difficult to process."
The source also suggested that Kim has been leaning on her loved ones during this difficult time.
"Kim has found comfort with her circle of friends, which she calls her 'lifers' and with her sisters who knew Lindsay," they added.
The Kardashian sisters took to social media to express their condolences, with Kim commenting on a post by friend Simone Harouche, "I felt this so deep. I love you so much."
“This made me cry. I love you,” Kourtney Kardashian added.
Khloe Kardashian also expressed her emotions, commenting, "I cried reading this! I love you! Forever."
Kim Kardashian often posts pictures of her lifelong friends, including Allison Azoff, Simone, Zoe Winkler Reinis, Lindsay, Sarah Meyer Michaelson and Ashley Kraines, on her social media platforms.