Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce 

Sania Mirza has removed ex-husband Shoaib Malik’s name from her Dubai residence.
Making a fresh start to her single-parenthood, the Indian trailblazer has finalized her new villa, replacing the name with her son Izhaan.
According to reports, the villa is nearing completion with only final touches to be done before the relocation.
With the name change, Mirza proved that Izhaan is now her top priority and best friend as she could go to any heights for him.
The move came soon after the end of her 14-year marriage to the former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik.
Along with her divorce battle, Mirza has been making headlines for being reportedly linked to UAE-based business tycoon, Adel Sajan.
Although Mirza has remained tight-lipped about her alleged connection, it has been reported that Sajan has a hand behind designing her new house.
In addition to her personal life, Mirza has been pretty active in the world of sports through managing tennis academies in both Dubai and Hyderabad.
To note, the mom of one works as a sports analyst where she recently covered the 2025 Australian Open for Sony Sports Network.
It is pertinent to mention, Mirza has called it quits with professional tennis in 2023, concluding a highly successful career.
Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik is living happily ever after with his new star wife Sana Javed and roaming around the world.