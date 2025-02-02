Sci-Tech

UK to become first country to crack down on AI-generated child abuse images

UK takes historic stand against AI-generated child sex abuse material, introduces tough new laws

Britain is all set to become the first country in the world to introduce laws against the use of artificial intelligence tools for producing child sexual abuse images.

According to BBC, the UK government introduced four new laws to crack down against AI-generated child sexual abuse images after warning from law enforcement agencies regarding the alarming proliferation in the negative use of the technology.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the UK will be the world’s first country to take legal action against creating and distributing AI tools designed to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM), with up to five years imprisonment punishment.

Cooper said, “We know that sick predators’ activities online often lead to them carrying out the most horrific abuse in person. This government will not hesitate to act to ensure the safety of children online by ensuring our laws keep pace with the latest threats.”

The home secretary asserted that these four new laws are bold measures designed to keep children safe online as technologies evolve.

Moreover, in the new measures the UK government will introduce the Crime and Policing Bill. Under the bill people who will found to own AI “paedophile manuals” could be jailed for up to three years.

