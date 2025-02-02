Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night 

Dua Lipa has recently shared a rare glimpse of her huge diamond ring amid Callum Turner engagement speculations.
On Saturday, February 2nd, the Levitating crooner took to her Instagram handle to post a few steamy photos alongside her boyfriend and new jewellery piece.
In the first image, Dua was seen showcasing her diamond ring, which she reportedly received from Callum as an engagement gift.
In another snapshot, the 29-year-old singer posted an intimate picture beside the Atropia star. The couple was all smiling and gazing at each other while sharing a warm hug.
These photos seemingly hinted at the engagement rumours that the two are engaged.
As Dua's post gained traction on social media, several fans of the couple began speculating whether she had shared the pictures after secretly engaging with Callum.
One admirer penned, "THE RING HELLO???"
"Is that an engagement ring?" another fan asked.
This post of Dua came after she was spotted in Paris, France, with the American actor on January 29, 2025.
The couple was spotted dancing under the Eiffel Tower in the city of love, as they both have been in the city for Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Notably, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who first sparked dating rumours in January 2024, were seen sitting in front of the Eiffel Tower while sweetly kissing each other.
As of now, the duo have publicly announced their engagement.