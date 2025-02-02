Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez seeks fresh start after leaving Ben Affleck's chapter behind

The 'Atlas' starlet, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck finally said goodbye to each other in January 2025

Jennifer Lopez reportedly planned a fresh start after her painful divorce from her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. 

According to a report by Page Six, an insider has recently revealed that the Unstoppable starlet wants to embrace new beginnings with so much positivity, specifically after finalising her split from Air director earlier in January 2025.

The tipster stated, "There's a lot of positivity for the year ahead." 

Lopez herself admitted, while promoting her new film Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Sundance Film Festival, saying she always wanted to become an actress.

The 55-year-old singer-turned-actress walked the red carpet on Sunday, January 26, at the Eccles Centre Theatre in Park City, where she talked about her determination towards acting and hard work.

She said, "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life, the reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year."

The mother-of-two has reportedly multiple acting projects this year, as she has previously nailed her acting performance in the sports-drama film Unstoppable, which was produced by her former partner and his close pal, Matt Damon.

After the Kiss of the Spider Woman film, Jennifer Lopez is all set to appear in Netflix's upcoming series based on Emily Henry's bestselling novel Happy Place. 

