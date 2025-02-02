Jennifer Lopez gives subtle nod to Shakira after 2020 Super Bowl drama      

Jennifer Lopez seemingly paid a special nod to the renowned singer, Shakira, after the 2020 Super Bowl controversy.
The Marry Me starlet, who made a dazzling appearance at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy party on February 1st, shared a glimpse of her look from the event on Instagram.
Her post included a close-up view of herself wearing a fur coat paired with a brown long dress.
The mother-of-two dropped two brown hearts emojis in her caption, subtly honouring Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira by playing her hit track Soltera, which was released the previous year, in the background.
As Lopez's post went viral on social media, numerous of her fans praised Ben Affleck's ex-wife for referencing her fellow artist.
One fan commented, "THE SONG CHOICE HAD ME SCREAMING!!!"
"I mean! The Shakira reference! Girl!!!!!!" another well-wisher cheekily chimed in.
For those unaware, Lopez and Shakira performed together at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.
Shortly after sharing the stage with Shakira, Lopez appeared in a Netflix documentary, Halftime, alongside her music director, Kim Burse, where she expressed her dissatisfaction with the Super Bowl performance.
"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," the singer-turned-actress said at that time.
Now, five years later, Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post featuring Shakira's song may indicate the actress might wanted to end the feud with her fellow artist.