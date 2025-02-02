Prince William, Zara Tindall reveal Prince Philip's hilarious mustard prank

A hilarious story about Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who is well-known for his humorous and witty nature, has been revealed.
According to his grandchildren, Prince William, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall, the Duke of Edinburgh would often play a trick on them during family lunches, using a squeezy mustard tube to cover the ceiling in mustard.
“Instead of like a mustard pot we'd have a mustard tube, a squeezy mustard tube. And then he’d squish your hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling,” Prince William said in the documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.
He continued: “He used to get in a lot of trouble from my grandmother for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”
Meanwhile, Zara recalled, “I can’t remember exactly what he says but he ends up slamming your hands together.... It goes all over the ceiling."
“I actually think the marks are still there,” Peter added.
The BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, featured interviews with members of the royal family, including King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry to celebrate the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.