Queen Máxima attends special iftar meeting at Amsterdam’s key organization

Queen Máxima enjoyed a special iftar gathering in Amsterdam.
In a new post shared by the Dutch Royal Family on Thursday, March 27, it was reported that the Queen Consort of the Netherlands visited De Foyer to join the healthcare institution Cordaan for an iftar banquet.
“The Iftar: the meal that is eaten immediately after sunset during Ramadan to break the fast. Queen Máxima is present at an Iftar meeting of healthcare organization Cordaan in Amsterdam. Traditionally, milk and dates, harira soup and savoury and sweet dishes are served,” captioned the Royal Family.
They continued to share that during the meal, the Queen had interaction with residents, supervisors, and neighbours of De Foyer.
The discussion centered around the attendees sharing how much importance the healthcare institution holds for them, and also talked about being with each other in the neighborhood, and the activities organized by it.
“De Foyer is a location of healthcare organization Cordaan in Amsterdam. The building has apartments for (young) people with a mild intellectual disability. They live independently, with personal guidance and day care or work, in a multicultural neighbourhood,” the caption concluded.
Accompanying the caption was a video that featured all the heartfelt moments shared between Queen Máxima and the people associated with the healthcare institution.